Casey Donovan announces engagement to Renee Sharples

Singer and musical theatre star Casey Donovan has announced that she’s getting married to longtime girlfriend Renee Sharples.

The couples posted the news to social media with Donovan showing off a massive diamond engagement ring.

The couple shared that they’d got engaged last Friday on the Winter Solstice, the proposal coming under the light of the Strawberry Moon.

“’The day I met you, home was no longer a place it became a person and yes, you are a gypsy but there’s nobody else I would rather attach my wagon to on this beautiful road trip called life and with that, I said yes!” Donovan wrote on Instagram.

The couple met on dating app Bumble in 2020, and because of the lockdowns at the time at first couple only chat online and via Zoom calls.

In interviews Donovan had shared that she was cautious about meeting new people online after she was previously the victim of online catfishing.

After first coming to prominence with her Australian Idol win in 2004, Donovan has found a home in the world of musical theatre appearing in We Will Rock You, 9 to 5, Chicago and a long stint in & Juliet.

Next up Donovan will take on a starring role in the musical Sister Act which is set to open in Sydney in August.

Donovan will take on the role played by Whoopi Goldberg in the film version, but Casey Donovan says she’s ready to put her own stamp on the part.

It’ll be Donovan’s first time in a lead role, and she be joined on stage by Genevieve Lemon and Rhonda Burchmore.

After a season in Sydney, the production will move to Melbourne in November and Brisbane in February.