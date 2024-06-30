Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Casey Donovan announces engagement to Renee Sharples

Culture

Singer and musical theatre star Casey Donovan has announced that she’s getting married to longtime girlfriend Renee Sharples.

The couples posted the news to social media with Donovan showing off a massive diamond engagement ring.

- Advertisement -

The couple shared that they’d got engaged last Friday on the Winter Solstice, the proposal coming under the light of the Strawberry Moon.

“’The day I met you, home was no longer a place it became a person and yes, you are a gypsy but there’s nobody else I would rather attach my wagon to on this beautiful road trip called life and with that, I said yes!” Donovan wrote on Instagram.

The couple met on dating app Bumble in 2020, and because of the lockdowns at the time at first couple only chat online and via Zoom calls.

In interviews Donovan had shared that she was cautious about meeting new people online after she was previously the victim of online catfishing.

After first coming to prominence with her Australian Idol win in 2004, Donovan has found a home in the world of musical theatre appearing in We Will Rock You, 9 to 5, Chicago and a long stint in & Juliet.

Next up Donovan will take on a starring role in the musical Sister Act which is set to open in Sydney in August.

Donovan will take on the role played by Whoopi Goldberg in the film version, but Casey Donovan says she’s ready to put her own stamp on the part.

It’ll be Donovan’s first time in a lead role, and she be joined on stage by Genevieve Lemon and Rhonda Burchmore.

After a season in Sydney, the production will move to Melbourne in November and Brisbane in February.

Latest

News

Albanese bans WA senator Fatima Payman from caucus over support for Palestine

0
The WA senator says she wants to remain in the Labor party.
Culture

Arlo Parks and Remi Wolf team up at Glastonbury

0
Watch the two singers collaborate on Arlo Parks hit 'Too Good'.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Haters’ is a page-turning psychological thriller

0
There are people who think nothing of destroying the lives of others so they can come out on top.
News

Porn star Austin Wolf arrested on charges of distributing child sexual abuse images

0
The adult film actor could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Albanese bans WA senator Fatima Payman from caucus over support for Palestine

0
The WA senator says she wants to remain in the Labor party.
Culture

Arlo Parks and Remi Wolf team up at Glastonbury

0
Watch the two singers collaborate on Arlo Parks hit 'Too Good'.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Haters’ is a page-turning psychological thriller

0
There are people who think nothing of destroying the lives of others so they can come out on top.
News

Porn star Austin Wolf arrested on charges of distributing child sexual abuse images

0
The adult film actor could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.
Culture

‘Roseanne’ actor Martin Mull dies aged 80

0
Martin Mull had a long career as a comedian, musician, artist and actor.

Albanese bans WA senator Fatima Payman from caucus over support for Palestine

Graeme Watson -
The WA senator says she wants to remain in the Labor party.
Read more

Arlo Parks and Remi Wolf team up at Glastonbury

Graeme Watson -
Watch the two singers collaborate on Arlo Parks hit 'Too Good'.
Read more

Bibliophile | ‘The Haters’ is a page-turning psychological thriller

OUTinPerth -
There are people who think nothing of destroying the lives of others so they can come out on top.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture