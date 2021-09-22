Cassandra Peterson (AKA Elvira) comes out in new autobiography

Cassandra Peterson, perhaps best known for her spooky alter-ego Elvira, has revealed publicly for the first time that she has been in a long-term relationship with another woman.

Peterson’s new autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, shares the timeline of her relationship with Teresa ‘T’ Wierson, which she had previously felt she must keep secret.

The Mistress of the Dark outlines the moment she realised Wierson was the one for her, after the breakdown of her 25-year marriage to former manager Mark Pierson.

“I think I was even more surprised. What the hell was I doing? I’d never been interested in women as anything other than friends. I felt so confused. This just wasn’t me,” Peterson writes.

“I was stunned that I’d been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry… I soon discovered that we connected sexually in a way I’d never experienced.”

Peterson also shared that she had been afraid to come out as same-gender attracted, for fear of backlash from her fans.

“I’m very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and maybe even angry, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life, I’ve got to be truthful about who I am,” Peterson wrote.

“I’m with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved.”

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.