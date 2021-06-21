Cast announced for Channel Ten’s ‘Celebrity MasterChef’

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

MasterChef Australia is down to it’s final ten contestants for 2021, but if you’re a fan of the show there’s lots more kitchen action to come later in the year.

Channel Ten have announced the cast for Celebrity MasterChef. Lining up to show their cooking skills will be celebrities from sport, fashion, drama, music and the internet.

The three judges Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo, and Melissa Leong will be setting the tasks and choosing who goes through each round. The celebrity offering replaces MasterChef Kids which aired to less impressive ratings in 2020.

In the cast is Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe, AFL player Nick Riewoldt and Socceroo Archie Thompson.

Actors Rebecca Gibney and Matt Le Nevez are onboard, as is fashion designer Collette Dinnigan. Former Big Brother housemate Chrissie Swan will return to TV screens, alongside singer Dami Im.

British TV presenter Tilly Ramsey will hopefully know her way round a kitchen, he Dad is Gordon Ramsey. While comedian and actor Dilruk Jayasinha rounds out the cast, hopefully he’ll do better here than his stint on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here – as he was the first evicted from the jungle.

The show air later in 2021.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.