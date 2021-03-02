Cast of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ to be unveiled live at Mardi Gras parade

Drag fans in Australia and New Zealand have been hanging out for our own iteration of RuPaul’s international franchise, and the reality is almost upon us!

Streaming service Stan have announced that the official cast of Drag Race Down Under will be revealed this weekend at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2021 parade.

“Mardi Gras celebrates and captures the imagination of Australians, with its colourful explosion of pride and self-expression,” Stan Chief Content Officer Nick Forward said.

We look forward to our partnership with Mardi Gras and being part of parade night to launch our local queens and celebrate with everyone.”

Though delicious rumours have already been circulating the internet to feed the superfans, Stan will be confirming who is actually up for a shot at the crown with a special presentation at this Saturday’s celebrations.

“Drag Race is so much more than dips, glamour and gags. Drag Race has been pioneering queer voices and providing a platform for queer stories in the mainstream for over 10 years,” Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said of the collaboration.

“That sort of visibility goes so far in helping foster understanding and acceptance of LGBTQI+ people all over the world.

“We’re very excited to be helping announce the local queens at Mardi Gras, and showing the rest of the world the talent we have Down Under.”

Who do you think we’ll see on the show’s debut season? Eagle-eyed devotees may have noticed one particular Fringe World fixture was not to be found among the spiegeltents this year. We can’t help but wonder…

The Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Queens will be ru-vealed live at the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday 6 March at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere in 2021, only on Stan.

