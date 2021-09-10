Casting is now open for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ season 2

Following this year’s debut season, Stan today announced that a second season of Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will make its bold and extravagant return to our screens in 2022 with RuPaul back in the hosting chair.

After a whirlwind first season which saw Kita Mean take out the top honours amid an incredible line-up of queens and celebrity guests including Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue and Taika Waititi, it will be up to a new batch of the fiercest drag queens from Australia and New Zealand to fight tooth and nail to be crowned winner in 2022.

The Stan Original Series will be going into production soon, with additional judges and special celebrity guests to be announced at a later date.

Continuing the multiple award-winning format, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will see queens serving high fashion realness, mini and max challenges, shady and heartfelt moments in the workroom, and of course, the all-important lip-sync for your life battles.

“I am thrilled to produce and host a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under,” RuPaul said of the announcement.

“We’ve only just begun to shine a worldwide spotlight on the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of Australasian queens.”

The second season of Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere in 2022, only on Stan.

Casting is now open, closing October 5th. Hungry queens can submit their casting applications at rdrcasting.com

