Catch a great line-up at The Moon Cafe’s ‘Cosmic Comedy’

Culture

Head down to The Moon Cafe in Northbridge on Thursday night for the return of Cosmic Comedy. This week’s outing has an impressive line up.

Cosmic Comedy features a rotating lineup of Perth’s best up and coming comedians, expect big laughs, quirky moments, and delicious food and drinks to match.

On the bill this week is Alissia Marsh, Courtney Maldo, Zeppo and Crabtime Baby.

The action gets underway at 7pm on Thursday night, and we recommend trying the braised leek tagliatelle if you’re peckish.

Thursday nights at The Moon are looking particularly queer with Sapphic Social coming up on Thursday 22nd January, it’s a speed dating event hosted by the lovely Rose Russell. The following week head down for Everqueer, Perth’s premier accessibility focused indie music project.

Find out more at The Moon.

Culture

Stream the 2026 GRAMMY Awards on Stan this February

0
Awards season lovers rejoice! The biggest night in music...
Culture

Last chance to vote in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025

0
Cast your vote before voting end this Thursday, 15 January at 5pm AEDT.
Culture

Funky Town: Pseudo Echo book in Perth date for February

0
The Aussie band are marking 40 years of taking us down to Funky Town.
Culture

Wanda Sykes delivers one of the funniest moments of the Golden Globes

0
The comedian didn't miss a chance to launch a pointed barb at Ricky Gervais.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

