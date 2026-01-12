Catch a great line-up at The Moon Cafe’s ‘Cosmic Comedy’

Head down to The Moon Cafe in Northbridge on Thursday night for the return of Cosmic Comedy. This week’s outing has an impressive line up.

Cosmic Comedy features a rotating lineup of Perth’s best up and coming comedians, expect big laughs, quirky moments, and delicious food and drinks to match.

On the bill this week is Alissia Marsh, Courtney Maldo, Zeppo and Crabtime Baby.

The action gets underway at 7pm on Thursday night, and we recommend trying the braised leek tagliatelle if you’re peckish.

Thursday nights at The Moon are looking particularly queer with Sapphic Social coming up on Thursday 22nd January, it’s a speed dating event hosted by the lovely Rose Russell. The following week head down for Everqueer, Perth’s premier accessibility focused indie music project.

Find out more at The Moon.