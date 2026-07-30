City of Perth reject plans for sex-on-premises venue Pink Rabbit Club

The owner of a proposed sex-on-premises venue in Perth will appeal to the state’s Administrative Tribunal after the City of Perth rejected a proposal for the new venue.

The proposal sought approval for a members-only venue providing a regulated space for consensual sexual activity above the Pink Rabbit Adult Store on Barrack Street.

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City of Perth staff had recommended approval of the development application, but councillors voted to reject it at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The council cited concerns about potential anti-social behaviour, safety risks to the wider community and the character of the area.

Speaking to the ABC, Nick Needham – the director of the business – said he was “heartbroken” at the decision and argued that similar venues were not uncommon in many cities around the world.

“From what I’ve seen, they all run in a very responsible manner. It’s just that there are limited options here in Perth, especially for the LGBTQIA+ community,” he said.

Needham said he would appeal the decision to the State Administrative Tribunal.

During the public consultation period, the City of Perth received 341 submissions. More than 85 per cent opposed the proposal. However, 279 of the 290 objections came from individuals or organisations located outside the City of Perth.

Among local submissions, concerns focused on whether the venue was appropriate for an area described as family-friendly and frequented by faith communities, children and students. A small number of submissions argued that sexual activity should remain confined to private residences or hotel rooms.

Supporters of the proposal highlighted the potential to create a safe, regulated environment for consensual encounters and promote education and safer sex practices.

WAAC (formerly the WA AIDS Council) supported the application, citing potential health promotion and safety benefits.

The application received support from Councillors Liam Gobbert and Lisa Ma, who praised the business’s plans for managing the venue.

Councillor Catherine Lezer argued that Barrack Street was not an appropriate location for a sex-on-premises venue.

She said the precinct had changed significantly in recent years, pointing to increased residential development, hospitality venues and heritage building renovations.

Lezer said the proposal was not suited to the current character of the area and suggested Northbridge would be a more appropriate location.

Councillor Chris Patton agreed, saying Northbridge was likely a better fit for businesses of this nature. He also expressed concern that the proposal did not include shower facilities.

Councillor Dr Viktor Ko said previous consultation undertaken by the council with the LGBTQIA+ community had not identified additional sex-on-premises venues as a priority.

He also expressed concern about the paid membership model, arguing it conflicted with principles of accessibility and inclusion.

Ko said he could not support the application while membership fees remained part of the proposal.

While councilors Gobert, Ma and Deputy Lord Mayor David Goncalves supported the application, it was opposed by councilors Ko, Lezer, Patton and the Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds. Councilor Adam Pacan was on leave and Councilor Raj Doshi was an apology for the meeting.