Catch Celtic folk group Amàrach at The Ellington

If you missed the show Celtic folk group Amàrach put on during the recent Fringe World festival, fear not they’ve got another gig, this time at The Ellington.

Amárach: Music, Myths, and Mead – Revised! is at The Ellington on Saturday 4th May for a special midday show.

Featuring voice and harp from Jacqui Ellison, fiddle from Elise Rosenberg, flute and whistle from Tarmon Gibson and guitar from Paris Young, the show promises the sound of the Mystic Isles with a few sing-a-longs too.

The quartet will work through well-known classics such as Scarborough Fair and The Parting Glass in addition to stunning uncharted airs and dance tunes.

Tickets are on sale now.