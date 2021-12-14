Catch Ken Paolo & The Space Cadets at Courtyard Club this Friday

Get along to RTRFM’s final Courtyard Club for 2021, with tunes from local favourites Ken Paolo & The Space Cadets.

After a very tough 18 months for local music and theatre, the State Theatre Centre of WA and RTRFM have brought a free 7-week concert series taking place every Friday evening from 5 November.

The summer event is wrapping up with week with Randa and The Soul Kingdom as well as DJ Larry D and TLC alongside Paolo and the cadets.

The Courtyard Club is an all-ages event with licensed bar and food options, making it the perfect meeting place to celebrate the end of the working week.

You can also enjoy free live radio with Vishnu under the stars in the beautiful surrounds of the State Theatre Centre Courtyard.

Get down to the State Theatre Centre Courtyard from 5pm til late!

Image: RTRFM

