Cavetown shares new collaboration with Chloe Moriondo

Indie artist Cavetown aka Robin Skinner has released Sailboat, a glittering collaboration with Chloe Moriondo and co-produced by Underscores ahead of his album release.

The new tune is described as blending chiptune sparkle with warped hyperpop textures. The track captures the nervous excitement of new love, that fragile moment when the desire to protect someone makes you hesitate to leave a mark. Built from friendship, fear of hurting someone you love, and the thrill of emotional vulnerability, Sailboat pairs Cavetown’s intimate storytelling with Moriondo’s warmth and Underscores’ glitchy, adventurous production.

- Advertisement -

Alongside the release, Cavetown has shared the official Sailboat video, a dreamlike visual set on a quiet beach and co-starring Chloe Moriondo. The video mirrors the song’s emotional palette as the two drift between moments of solitude and connection, miming guitar playing and putting their feet into the water.

Cavetown, whose previous albums explored the loneliness of growing up, is finally seen having fun, being vulnerable, and allowing himself to be happy, all throughlines of his forthcoming project, Running With Scissors, which arrives 16th January.

Running With Scissors marks a bold and deeply personal new chapter for the trans masc singer-songwriter, diving into themes of emotional stability, identity and growing up. Running With Scissors is poised to be one of his most expansive and resonant releases yet, blending the lo-fi intimacy his fans love with new layers of sonic experimentation.



Australian fans will have the chance to hear the album live when Cavetown graces our shores in February 2026, appearing nationally at Laneway Festival alongside his own headline sideshows at Enmore Theatre, Sydney on 11th February and Palais Theatre, Melbourne on 12th February.



Head to handsometours.com for tickets.