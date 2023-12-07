Celebrate Christmas with Issac Humphries

Issac Humphries made headlines in 2022 when he became the National Basketball League’s first out and proud player, but he’s revealed that basketball is not his only talent.

Humphries is also a talented singer, and he’s just put out a Christmas EP called A Merry ‘little’ Christmas.

The three-track release sees the 25-year-old sporting hero take on a few Christmas classics.

First up is a stunning version of the traditional O Holy Night. Then Humphries has some fun on The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, delivering a big band take on the Andy Williams’ tune.

Finally, he sings Silent Night with a piano backing and subtle brass sounds.

“I hope this album brings beautiful memories with friends and family. Merry Christmas from me to you!” Humphries told his Instagram followers.

Humphries will also be performing live at the Adelaide Fringe in 2024, and going forward will be balancing both music and sporting careers.

Graeme Watson

