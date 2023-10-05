Celebrate Mental Health Week with Conga at The Court

WA Mental Health Week is running from 7th – 14th October and the theme for this year is ‘Mind. Body. Environment.’ encouraging us all to think about how we look after our mental health and wellbeing.

The WA Mental Health Association will be running a Jungle Body at The Court on Thursday 12th October.

Join The Jungle Body for Mental Health Week at The Court for a full body nightclub workout.

Box to Beyonce, Sweat to Ice Spice and enjoy all the greatest tracks for 1 hour, bringing good energy to our bodies through music for our minds and Mental Health.

Come early to make the most of the free glitter bar!

Doors open at 6pm

Class starts at 6.30pm – 8.30pm

Tickets cost $8.00 and funds raised will be donated to the Western Australian Association for Mental Health to support and grow Mental Health Week in WA.

Please note this is an alcohol-free event.

