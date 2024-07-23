Search
Police lay fresh charges against accused murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon

News

New South Wales have added three additional charges against Beau Lamarre-Condon over the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Police have charged Lamarre-Condon with two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of aggravated break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police had already charged the police officer with two counts of murder. After he was arrested over the murders Lamarre-Condon was terminated from his employment with New South Wales Police.

The 29-year-old is accused of breaking into television producer Jesse Baird’s Paddington home and shooting Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies with his police issued hand gun.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon hid the two men’s bodies in the back garden of the home before returning later to move them to a rural location.

Concern over the two men was raised after blood and items belonging to Baird were found in a skip bin in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla. A few days later Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to authorities.

The two men’s bodies were later found is surfboard bags at a rural property in Bungonia, near Golburn. Police later shared that Lamarre-Condon had provided information to assist them in recovering the bodies.

The case is due to return to court in Sydney on 13th August. Lamarre-Condon is yet to enter a plea in the case, and his legal team have noted that he may rely on a mental health defence.

