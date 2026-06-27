Celebrate Pride with our 150 song 11-and-a-half hour playlist

It’s heading towards the end of Pride month and the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots that supercharged the modern LGBTIQA+ rights political movement.

To celebrate we’ve updated out Pride Soundtrack on Spotify. Enjoy 150 tunes over 11 and a half hours that is filled with Pride classics and a few oddballs to keep things interesting.

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Our collection opens up with Stand up For Your Love Rights by Yazz. Released in 1988 it was the follow up to her chart topping acid-house hit The Only Way Is Up. Produced by The Beatmasters its a song with a timeless message that we need to take a stand and advocate for our rights.

Included in the mix is some of our favourite friends we’ve interviewed over the years including Holly Johnson from Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Kalifa, Melissa Ethridge, Martha Wash, Scissor Sisters, The Pointer Sisters, Mary Lambert, Janice Robinson, Troye Sivan, Melissa Tkautz, Boy George, Todrick Hall, Marc Almond, Hazel Dean, Paul Lekakis, and Rufus Wainwright.

There’s a trio of tunes that recalls the night that marriage equality was finally passed by the Australian parliament. On that day in 2017 there was a concert in Kings Park that featured Marcia Hines, Sister Sledge and K.C. and the Sunshine Band on the bill, a night of dancing and celebrating.

There’s a segment focusing on producer Shep Pettibone with is production of Madonna’s Vogue, a remix of Janet Jackson’s Alright, Beyonce’s Break My Soul remix that interpolates Vogue, and Pettibone’s produciton on My House by Paul Lekakis. Boys are celebrated with a trio of tracks from Sabrina, Lizzo and Todrick Hall.

Spaced throughout the collection are a series of extended mixes that stretch some of our favourite songs out to over 10 minutes. First up is Dolly Parton’s take on the Cat Steven’s song Peace Train remixed by Junior Vasquez into a 12 minute anthem which also features to choir of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Soulwax provide an epic take on Sylvester’s You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).

K-Klass remix Whitney Houston’s Step By Step pulling it out to a 10-minute dance workout. While the Quiver remix of Culture Club’s Do You Really Want to Hurt Me is another epic sonic adventure. Finally Freemason’s deliver a rework of George Michael’s I Want Your Sex .