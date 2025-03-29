Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility

Monday 31st March is Trans Day of Visibility, a time to celebrate people who are transgender and highlight their achievements.

The annual event began in 2009 and was created by Michigan based activist Rachel Crandall who was frustrated that the most prominent day highlighting transgender people was November’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honours the lives of people lost to anti-transgender violence that year. Crandall hoped to create a day of joy and celebration.

There are several events occurring in Western Australia over the next few days.

Trans Day of Visibility Community BBQ in Bunbury

Head down to Koombana Bay between 5pm and 7pm for a community barbeque. Look out for the pride flags to find the group. There’s also be a community jam, so if you play a musical instrument, bring it along. THe vent is hosted by Out South West.

Trans Day of Visibility Dance Party

Head down to The Flaming Galah in Fremantle for a dance party featuring DJ Lima Brightlove and Amnesia. There will also be cocktails specials in support of Rainbow Futures. The party starts at 7pm.



Trans Day of Visibility Picnic: Busselton

The Busselton Pride Alliance will be holding a community picnic on Sunday. Head down to the foreshore near the shipwreck playground. Join local community members from 1pm.

Boorloo Trans Day of Visibility Rally

People are set to gather at the Northbridge Piazza from 3pm for a rally organised by Queer Liberation Boorloo. “We are not a political football for the major parties to fight about at our expense, so we must take a stand and demand our voices be heard.” organisers said announcing the event.

