Chappell Roan returns with ‘The Subway’

Singer Chappell Roan is back with a new song and video The Subway.

Roan has performed the song live back in 2024, and fans have been patiently awaiting its official release. It’s the singer’s first offering since she put out The Giver earlier this year.

The video was directed by Amber Grace Johnson and follows the singer on an adventure through New York’s subway and she sports a wig of long auburn tresses. Definitely some Rapunzel vibes going on.

“This song encompasses everything I love about New York City,” Roan told fans ahead of the single’s release, “with the hope, heartbreak and healing that it has to offer us all.”

Since finding massive success with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in 2023 Roan has put out three singles Good Luck Babe, The Giver and this latest offering which was created with longtime collaborator Dan Nigro.

There’s no news yet on when Roan plans to release a follow up album.