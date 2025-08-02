Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Chappell Roan returns with ‘The Subway’

Culture

Singer Chappell Roan is back with a new song and video The Subway.

Roan has performed the song live back in 2024, and fans have been patiently awaiting its official release. It’s the singer’s first offering since she put out The Giver earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

The video was directed by Amber Grace Johnson and follows the singer on an adventure through New York’s subway and she sports a wig of long auburn tresses. Definitely some Rapunzel vibes going on.

“This song encompasses everything I love about New York City,” Roan told fans ahead of the single’s release, “with the hope, heartbreak and healing that it has to offer us all.”

Since finding massive success with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in 2023 Roan has put out three singles Good Luck Babe, The Giver and this latest offering which was created with longtime collaborator Dan Nigro.

There’s no news yet on when Roan plans to release a follow up album.

Latest

News

Court strikes down laws against homosexuality in St Lucia

0
The win is being celebrated by the local LGBTIQA+ communities.
Culture

Everybody’s talking about upcoming movie ‘Twinless’

0
The film caused a stir after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
Culture

‘And Just Like That…’ will end with it’s third season

0
The 'Sex and the City' spinoff will end with a two part finale.
Culture

Final tickets to Tyler the Creator’s Perth show released

0
The rapper will play two shows in Perth this September.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Court strikes down laws against homosexuality in St Lucia

0
The win is being celebrated by the local LGBTIQA+ communities.
Culture

Everybody’s talking about upcoming movie ‘Twinless’

0
The film caused a stir after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
Culture

‘And Just Like That…’ will end with it’s third season

0
The 'Sex and the City' spinoff will end with a two part finale.
Culture

Final tickets to Tyler the Creator’s Perth show released

0
The rapper will play two shows in Perth this September.
History

On This Gay Day | Author James Baldwin was born

0
Baldwin wrote many famous works including 'Giovanni's Room', 'Go Tell It on The Mountain', and 'If Beale Street Could Talk'.

Court strikes down laws against homosexuality in St Lucia

OUTinPerth -
The win is being celebrated by the local LGBTIQA+ communities.
Read more

Everybody’s talking about upcoming movie ‘Twinless’

Graeme Watson -
The film caused a stir after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
Read more

‘And Just Like That…’ will end with it’s third season

OUTinPerth -
The 'Sex and the City' spinoff will end with a two part finale.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture