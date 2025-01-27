Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Charges dropped against US doctor who allegedly shared medical records of trans youth

News

The US Department of Justice has dropped a case against a Texas doctor who was accused of illegally sharing the private medical records of transgender youth.

Federal prosecutors had described Dr Eithan Haim, a 34-year-old surgeon, as having snatched the private medical records of patients who were young people experiencing gender dysphoria.

- Advertisement -

He was accused of passing them on to an activist as part of a campaign to cause malicious damage to the Texas Children’s Hospital. It was alleged that Doctor Haim had accessed the hospitals database under false pretenses two years after he stopped working at the facility.

Dr Haim had pleaded not guilty to four counts of wrongfully obtaining identifiable health information and had described himself as a “whistleblower.” If he had been found guilty at trial, he could have faced up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Dr Eithan Haim (Digital composition)

At the time providing gender affirming care to minors was legal in Texas but the hospital had previously announced it had stopped providing care after an investigation was ordered by Govenor Greg Abbott.

Dr Haim claimed he had redacted all the identifiable information from the patients before handing it on to the activist. Speaking to the New York Times he said the news that prosectors were dropping the case had come as a surprise, but he said it was thanks to President Trump.

Johnathan Gooch, a spokesman for Equality Texas said the decision was another assault on the rights of transgender people in the region.

“I think this whole incident with the exposure of private medical data seriously eroded a lot of trust between LGBTQ people in Texas and their doctors, which is such an important relationship,” Gooch said.

“I think it is alarming to see an implicit endorsement of anti-trans vigilantism from the Justice Department. If this is permissible, what else is permissible?”

In 2023 Texas changed its laws making it illegal for doctors to give puberty blockers, hormone treatment or gender related surgery to people under the age of 18.

Latest

News

Queensland government launches inquiry into “unauthorised gender clinic”

0
Questions have been raised about the operation of a sexual health facility in Cairns.
News

Lynn MacLaren launches bid to return to the WA parliament

0
MacLaren will be The Greens candidate for Albany.
News

Call for new Holocaust Education Centre to include acknowledgement of LGBTIQA+ victims

0
Just.Equal Australia has called on the Federal Government to...
Culture

Troy Hawke announces Australian tour – please Perth, that’s not a kimono!

0
Hawke is bringing his new show 'The Greeter's Guild' down under.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Queensland government launches inquiry into “unauthorised gender clinic”

0
Questions have been raised about the operation of a sexual health facility in Cairns.
News

Lynn MacLaren launches bid to return to the WA parliament

0
MacLaren will be The Greens candidate for Albany.
News

Call for new Holocaust Education Centre to include acknowledgement of LGBTIQA+ victims

0
Just.Equal Australia has called on the Federal Government to...
Culture

Troy Hawke announces Australian tour – please Perth, that’s not a kimono!

0
Hawke is bringing his new show 'The Greeter's Guild' down under.
News

Trans teacher’s discrimination complaint will head to court

0
The transgender teacher claims she was subjected to intrusive questions and then asked to take a year of unpaid leave.

Queensland government launches inquiry into “unauthorised gender clinic”

OUTinPerth -
Questions have been raised about the operation of a sexual health facility in Cairns.
Read more

Lynn MacLaren launches bid to return to the WA parliament

Graeme Watson -
MacLaren will be The Greens candidate for Albany.
Read more

Call for new Holocaust Education Centre to include acknowledgement of LGBTIQA+ victims

Graeme Watson -
Just.Equal Australia has called on the Federal Government to ensure persecution of LGBTIQA+ people by the Nazis is part of the national Holocaust Education...
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture