Tiësto and Charli XCX get ‘Hot In It’ for new music video

Tiësto joined forces with pop superstar Charli XCX on summer anthem Hot in It which has been taking over since its release last month.

The sizzling hot official music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis is out everywhere via Atlantic Records.

The video stars Charli XCX getting Hot in It in a local mattress store, and made its broadcast premiere MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

After Tiësto heard Charli’s cut on Hot in It he says it was clear this was going to be the song of the summer. Charli teased the song early on TikTok and started gaining massive attention on the platform.

Since its release just a month ago, Hot in It already has over 200M views across TikTok and IG Reels, over 34k creations on Reels, and streamed 40 million times globally.

Hot In It is out now.

