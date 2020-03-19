Charli XCX, Kim Petras and more announce online events for fans

A bunch of musicians have announced they will be keeping their fans entertained with live concerts and events streamed on social media.
UK pop fave Charli XCX has curated a lineup of stars with a unique program of online events over the next few days on Instagram.
Charli will be joined by Christine and the Queens, Diplo, Rita Ora, Kim Petras and Clairo – with each scheduling their own special event.
Charli will be teaming up with Christine to host an open conversation about the current situation’s effects on creativity and mental health, Diplo for a personal training session, Rita for a girls night, Kim for a game of ‘Would You Rather?’, and Clairo for a therapeutic art class.
View this post on Instagram
PSA: i’m going live all week! 🤪tomorrow morning i’ll be being personally trained by @diplo aka THE BODY (kidding – no one calls him that – they should??) at 10am LA time. Bruhhh, it’s gonna totally be rad 🤙🏽 can’t wait 2 get ripped w my bro GTL 4 LYF M8 (no but seriously plz help me im gonna fucking dieeee 😭)
Separately, Canadian songbird Rufus Wainwright will also be performing his own tunes each day on his own social media platforms.
The Musical Everydays series will feature Wainwright playing one of his favourite songs from his catalogue on the piano.
“In these dire times, I want to share some music with you all from the warmth and comfort of our home in Los Angeles,” Wainwright wrote on Instagram.
“Hopefully you’re at your homes with your loved ones as well. We have to stay positive and I feel that music and art are a large part of what gets us through times like these.
View this post on Instagram
Hey everyone! First and foremost, we hope you’re all safe and healthy. In case you didn’t hear, we’re taking #MusicalMonday #RobeRecitals to the next level – welcome to Day 2 of #MusicalEverydays! Thank you for such an amazing response to yesterday’s video! It makes my day to hear that I can make yours as well. ❤️Today’s song is The Art Teacher! Feel free to sing along if you Want Two. 😘 I’ve been drawing a lot in this unexpected free time as you’ve seen and I’m excited to show you more too! This can be a great time to get those creative juices flowing if you’re stuck at home looking for something to do. Have a peaceful afternoon and we’ll see you tomorrow for the next #SongADay! ❤️🎶
Rufus Wainwright was recently in town, putting on a stellar show as part of Perth Festival’s Kabarett Haus curation. His new album, Unfollow The Rules, is due for release this April.
