Charli XCX, Kim Petras and more announce online events for fans

A bunch of musicians have announced they will be keeping their fans entertained with live concerts and events streamed on social media.

UK pop fave Charli XCX has curated a lineup of stars with a unique program of online events over the next few days on Instagram.

Charli will be joined by Christine and the Queens, Diplo, Rita Ora, Kim Petras and Clairo – with each scheduling their own special event.

Charli will be teaming up with Christine to host an open conversation about the current situation’s effects on creativity and mental health, Diplo for a personal training session, Rita for a girls night, Kim for a game of ‘Would You Rather?’, and Clairo for a therapeutic art class.

Separately, Canadian songbird Rufus Wainwright will also be performing his own tunes each day on his own social media platforms.

The Musical Everydays series will feature Wainwright playing one of his favourite songs from his catalogue on the piano.

“In these dire times, I want to share some music with you all from the warmth and comfort of our home in Los Angeles,” Wainwright wrote on Instagram.

“Hopefully you’re at your homes with your loved ones as well. We have to stay positive and I feel that music and art are a large part of what gets us through times like these.

Rufus Wainwright was recently in town, putting on a stellar show as part of Perth Festival’s Kabarett Haus curation. His new album, Unfollow The Rules, is due for release this April.

OIP Staff