Check out musician Jon Darc and his new tune ‘The Womb’

Musician Jon Darc has shared his outstanding new tune The Womb, which comes with an intriguing underwater video.

The track is a captivating mix of electronic sounds, orchestral swirls and what begins as a very Bowie-esque vocal trasforms into operatic magic.

The video sees Darc appearing as a merman, struggling with nets and plastic waste while cavorting with sea creatures, but the final moments transform into something else.

Get to know a little more about Jon Darc via his artist portrait where he shares his love of poetry, singing and creating.

