Check out some of the great events at PrideFEST this weekend

The PrideFEST is underway and there’s heaps of events, parties, plays, presentations, poetry readings and plenty of other things to head along to.

Opening Gala – Pride Piazza, Northbridge

Friday 6pm – 9pm

To celebrate the opening of PrideFEST 2023, join the local LGBTIQA+ community a fabulous evening under the stars at the Pride Piazza as we hear a series of heartfelt, comedic and BRAVE stories from courageous members of our community.

Then, we’re going to start the Pride classics with DJ Triplett and dance the night away! Come to hear stories of our community, to be together and then to dance! There is no better way to start your PrideFEST than right in the heart of it all at Pride Piazza. This event is free, and does not require a ticket. Absolutely everyone is welcome. There will be a licenced bar, and food will also be available for purchase. The action gets underway at 6pm and runs through to 9pm.

The Normal Heart – The Actor’s Hub, East Perth

Until 18th November

We recommend making time to Larry Kramer’s searing drama about public and private indifference to the AIDS plague and a lonely fight to awaken the world to the crisis.

Produced to acclaim in New York, London and Los Angeles, The Normal Heart follows a gay activist enraged at the indifference of public officials and the gay community. While trying to save the world from itself, he confronts the personal toll of AIDS. ‘One of the greatest plays of the 20th Century.’ This production from the UWA Graduate Dramatic Society is first-rate. Book tickets now.

Rainbow Traffic Light, The Court, Northbridge

Friday 6pm – 2am



Drag talents Fay Rocious, Donna Kebab and Cougar Morrison host a night of frolics, frivolity and colour-coded campery at The Court.

Trans-Tasman Badminton Tournament – Kingsway Indoor Stadium, Waneroo

9am – 4pm



LGBTQ+ pairs from Australia, New Zealand, and Asia of all skill levels and gradings have been invited to duel at the Kingsway Indoor Stadium on November 4th. From rookies to seasoned pros, it’s a doubles delight! After the contest they’ll be unwinding at an electrifying after-party at Connections Nightclub. Teamwork on the court and then the dance floor! Play hard, party harder!

Queer Stories of Faith – Perron Place, Victoria Park

Saturday 10am – 12pm

Join Queer Stories of Faith, an extraordinary multi-faith event sharing inspiring stories and music from and about LGBT and ally Christians, Jews, and Muslims. This event is presented by Acceptance Perth LGBT Catholics.

B Proud, B Brave, B You Silent Disco, Loftus Recreation Centre, Leederville

Saturday 4:30pm – Midnight

Neurodiverse, Sensory, Different Abilities and Beyond are welcomed to a silent disco for all ages. All funds raised from the event will be donated back to the LGBTQIA+ community. This event is open to all ages and accessible. Campion cardholders, supporters and carers receive free entry.

Pride Poetry Night – Rabble Books, Maylands

Saturday 6:30pm – 9pm

It’s the second annual Pride Poetry Night at Rabble, a beautiful celebration of our community! MC’d by Scott-Patrick Mitchell, it’ll have many incredible feature poets and open mic too! Tickets are on sale now.

Pride Playgroup in the Park – Bert Wright Park, Bayswater

Sunday 10am – 12pm

Join Playgroups with Pride for a morning picnic to celebrate being an LGBTQIA+ parent. Pack your picnic and gather your family for a morning of family fun.



Sip Slay Play – Drag Bingo and Brunch – The Court, Northbridge

Sunday 11am – 2pm

Kick off Perth Pride in style with brunch, drag, and bingo! Join in three hours of drag brunch, performances and bingo, with your favourite tunes being played by a fabulous DJ! This event is supporting the Gay Community Periodic Survey, so if you’re gay or bi and male-identifying, we highly encourage you to come along and have your say! Ticket price is for entry only – food and drink will be available at the bar.



Out for local LGBTQIA+ Heroes, The Flaming Galah, Fremantle

2pm – 6pm

Come and join Out for Australia for an afternoon of storytelling and connection as they celebrate some WA based LGBTQIA+ heroes. Hear from some of OFA’s 30 under 30 local winners as they share their stories and we enjoy some networking and discussion.

Hops With Her – Nowhereman Brewing Co, West Leederville

Sunday 3pm – 7pm



This event is a safe space for all women who love women. Come chill-out and celebrate the start of PrideFEST with a diverse lineup of Perth artists including Ronnie Rum Punch, Veruca Sour, Melina Mall and Jaxon Coke.

Hosted by Kitty Litteur, this is an inclusive event and we welcome and encourage our non-binary community to come along (18+ events). Kick back and relax in the friendly and welcoming space at Nowhereman Brewing Co (West Leederville) with DJ sets by Jamilla. Book tickets.

Check out the full program of events at Pride WA



OIP Staff

