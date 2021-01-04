Check out the first trailer for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ season 2

The thirteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race made its game-changing debut this week, but January is set for a double dose of international drag in 2021.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s second season is coming, and BBC Three has just dropped the first teaser trailer showing off this year’s competitors.

The bizarre trailer features 12 queens from across the UK; London based Veronica Green, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Asttina Mandella and A’Whora, Darlington’s Cherry Valentine, Worcestershire queen Ginny Lemon, Brighton’s Joe Black, Liverpudlian Sister Sister, as well as the program’s first Scottish Queens; Ellie Diamond and Lawrence Chaney, and Tayce representing Wales.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be joined by an all-star cast of guest judges for the socially distanced second season including Liz Hurley, Dawn French, musician MNEK, songstress Jessie Ware, model Jourdan Dunn and talks host Lorraine Kelly.

*Screams* The #DragRaceUK series two trailer is here!!!! *Continues screaming until January 14th at 7PM when the first episode drops on @bbciplayer* pic.twitter.com/gKXS5hlxc4 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) January 3, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2 premieres on Friday 15th January on Stan.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.