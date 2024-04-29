Check out this emotional new song from Fernie

Nearly three years after the release of his critically acclaimed EP Aurora, Brazilian-Canadian singer-songwriter Fernie returns with a new single titled Pain.



His first official release via Secret City / Remote Control Records, this song was produced in collaboration with Montreal artist Patrick Watson.

The artist is excited to share this particularly personal single, which explores painful themes.

“Ultimately this song is about the universal feeling of emptiness. From my experience surrounding the idea of pain… it blinds you. Aside from love, pain is one of the most powerful feelings on earth. I’m talking neglect, addiction, obsession, euphoria and delusion,” Fernie said.

Fernie also commented on his collaboration with Patrick Watson.

“Surprisingly enough, I hadn’t shown Patrick this song at first. I felt as though it was too much visibility on my part and was extremely hesitant with the idea of even showing him the demo. He of course grew extremely fond of the demo. He took my pain and transformed it into something so beautiful. I can’t thank him enough.”

Fernie was born in Brazil but grew up in Montreal, adopted into a home that spoke English, Portuguese, French and German.

The singer has been getting out on the road in recent months and hopes to share more new music soon.