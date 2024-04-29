Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Check out this emotional new song from Fernie

Culture

Nearly three years after the release of his critically acclaimed EP Aurora, Brazilian-Canadian singer-songwriter Fernie returns with a new single titled Pain.

His first official release via Secret City / Remote Control Records, this song was produced in collaboration with Montreal artist Patrick Watson.

The artist is excited to share this particularly personal single, which explores painful themes. 

- Advertisement -

“Ultimately this song is about the universal feeling of emptiness. From my experience surrounding the idea of pain… it blinds you. Aside from love, pain is one of the most powerful feelings on earth. I’m talking neglect, addiction, obsession, euphoria and delusion,” Fernie said.

Fernie also commented on his collaboration with Patrick Watson.

“Surprisingly enough, I hadn’t shown Patrick this song at first. I felt as though it was too much visibility on my part and was extremely hesitant with the idea of even showing him the demo. He of course grew extremely fond of the demo. He took my pain and transformed it into something so beautiful. I can’t thank him enough.”

Fernie was born in Brazil but grew up in Montreal, adopted into a home that spoke English, Portuguese, French and German.

The singer has been getting out on the road in recent months and hopes to share more new music soon.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | In 1999 The Admiral Duncan was bombed

0
In 1999 a series of bombings took place across London. First the Black Community were targeted, then the Asian community, and finally the Gay community.
Culture

Billie Eilish announces east coast tour of Australia

0
If you want to see Billie Eilish in 2025 book some plane tickets.
Culture

Ka’bel are back with some euphoric nu-disco vibes

0
Hear the latest offering from the former Bardot members.
Culture

Disney reveals trailer for ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

0
Get ready to go right back to the beginning.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | In 1999 The Admiral Duncan was bombed

0
In 1999 a series of bombings took place across London. First the Black Community were targeted, then the Asian community, and finally the Gay community.
Culture

Billie Eilish announces east coast tour of Australia

0
If you want to see Billie Eilish in 2025 book some plane tickets.
Culture

Ka’bel are back with some euphoric nu-disco vibes

0
Hear the latest offering from the former Bardot members.
Culture

Disney reveals trailer for ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

0
Get ready to go right back to the beginning.
Local

Northbridge gets new bold rainbow street art

0
The new Pride colours radiate out from Pride Piazza.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

On This Gay Day | In 1999 The Admiral Duncan was bombed

Graeme Watson -
In 1999 a series of bombings took place across London. First the Black Community were targeted, then the Asian community, and finally the Gay community.
Read more

Billie Eilish announces east coast tour of Australia

Graeme Watson -
If you want to see Billie Eilish in 2025 book some plane tickets.
Read more

Ka’bel are back with some euphoric nu-disco vibes

Graeme Watson -
Hear the latest offering from the former Bardot members.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture