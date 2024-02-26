Check out this short story competition and begin your writing career

The Miniature Outstanding Short Story competition is back for 2024 and the emphasis is on very short stories.

This year stories need to relate to the theme of ‘Heatwave’ and the word count is 50 words or less. Yes- brevity and conciseness is rewarded in this task.

Entries close at 11.59pm on 10 March 2024 and the winners will be announced on 24th March.

The first prize for the competition is $400, and their also four ‘Highly Commended’ prizes of $50 on offer too.

Last year writer Roxanne Llangue took out the top prize, while OUTinPerth contributing writer and poet Scott-Patrick Mitchell was among the highly commended entries.

Take a look at the competitoins website for all the details, and get cracking. How long can it take to write 50 words?

OIP Staff

