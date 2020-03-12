Chelsea Manning recovering after suicide attempt

Chelsea Manning’s legal team have revealed that she is currently in hospital recovering from a suicide attempt.

The former US Intelligence Analyst is currently being held in a US prison on contempt of court charges after she refused to testify into an inquiry about Wikileaks. Manning has been held on remand since last May, she was due to appear in court this week.

Andy Stepanian, a spokesman for Manning’s legal team, said she continued to refuse to “participate in a secret grand jury process that she sees as highly susceptible to abuse”.

“Her actions today evidence the strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she continues to suffer as a result of her ‘civil’ confinement,” Stepanian said.

Prison authorities have confirmed that officers responded to an incident involving Manning and she is being appropriately cared for.

Manning has already served years in prison for leaking one of the largest collections of classified documents in U.S. history. She was released from prison in 2017 after President Barack Obama commuted the majority of her 35 year sentence. While in prison Manning underwent gender transition.

The former Intelligence Analyst has refused to testify to the current grand jury investigation into Wikileaks, her lawyers argue that she has already provided a full testimony in her previous trial.

