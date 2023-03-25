Chris Minns set to be NSW’s next premier following Labor win

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Chris Minns is set to be the 47th premier of New South Wales following an unexpected level of support in the state election.

Political experts had been predicting that Labor might be able to form a minority government with support from independents, but as the figures rolled in on Saturday night, they quickly changed their prediction to a Labor majority.

Just a few hours into counting the ABC’s election expert Anthony Green said there was no chance of the Liberals staying in government, and Chris Minns would lead a majority government.

The Liberal party were hoping to secure a historic fourth term but fell well short of being able to form government. During their 12 years in power, they have been led by four different premiers including Barry O’Farrell, Mike Baird, Glady Berejiklian and most recently Dominic Perrottet.

Early figures showed that One Nation had failed to make an impact in the state’s lower house, with outgoing Treasurer Matt Kean saying the One Nation campaign had “fizzled”. Kean said the only people who had been predicting a swing to One Nation were Mark Latham and his supporters in the media.

Independent MP Alex Greenwich has claimed victory in the seat of Sydney. Greenwich, a prominent campaigner for LGBTIQA+ rights, was first elected at a by-election in 2012 and was returned in 2015, 2019 and has now been voted in for another term.

The result leaves Tasmania as the only state or territory in Australia to have a Liberal government.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.