CinefestOZ Albany Film Festival celebrates local stories

CinefestOZ Albany has released the program for their 2024 film festival, showcasing Australian stories and talent across a four day festival this April.

The program includes 11 feature films and 10 shorts from Australia, France and Macedonia, with a range of events from Q&As, meet-the-filmmaker sessions and the Deadly Shorts and Deadly Kinjarling programs celebrating First Nations stories.

CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan said that she was excited to share her first CinefestOZ Albany program, which includes new films that will have their regional, WA or Australian premiere in Albany, festival favourites as well as some reimagined events

“The CinefestOZ team, together with our regional partners and local film community, have created a fresh, new program for 2024 that celebrates local creatives and culture, as well as showcasing a mix Australian and international stories and talent that have been chosen for their appeal in the local community, and to visitors travelling in the region,” Jordan said.

“Across the four days festivalgoers will be able to choose films that match their mood and interests including action, adventure, comedy, drama, First Nations, horror, romance, nostalgia, LGBTQI, sports and more – as well as mingling with local and visiting talent and learning more about the film industry.”

Now in its fourth year, CinefestOZ Albany features multiple events and film sessions each day over the four-day festival.

CinefestOZ Albany Film Festival runs from Thursday 18 – Sunday 21 April. For the full program, head to cinefestoz.com

