Cirque du Soleil returns with new big top show ‘Luzia’

Cirque du Soleil have announced they’ll have a big top production of their acclaimed show Luzia touring across Australia from 2024 and into 2025.

While recent shows from the company have been staged inside venues like Perth’s RAC Arena, this show will see the return of the Big Top which takes each production to another level.

The critically acclaimed and jaw-dropping production of Luzia will come to Australia for a 2024-2025 national tour, visiting Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney. These

performances will highlight the 25th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil in Australia.

Cirque Club members can access the presale starting October 9th, public on sale will start on October 13th.

Written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, LUZIA invites you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light (“luz” in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain (“lluvia”) soothes the soul.

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, Luzia promises to take the Australian audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, Luzia cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.

What makes this production different is the incorporation of rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes – a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

Duncan J. Fischer, President – Touring Shows, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said the company were thrilled to brining this show to Australia.

“We are thrilled to finally bring LUZIA to Australia and celebrate 25 years of shows with a national tour. We know many Australian fans have already fallen in love with the unique atmosphere of the Big Top and we can’t wait for a new generation of fans to experience our shows in its most iconic venue,’’ Fischer said.

Luzia premiered in April 2016 and is Cirque du Soleil’s 38th original production since 1984 and so far more than 4.5 million people have seen the production.

It will be the 10th ‘Big Top’ production from Cirque du Soleil to visit Australia.

The show will premiere in Melbourne on 24th March 2024 taking up residence at Flemington Racecourse. It’s South Australian season at the Adelaide Showgrounds will begin on 9th June, and it’ll move over to Perth with doors opening on 25th of July at Claremont Showgrounds.

After the Perth season the company will head to Brisbane from September 25 setting up adjacent to the Royal Queensland Golf, and it’ll make it’s way down to Sydney for a season in the Entertainment Quarter from 24th November.

General tickets will be on-sale on October 13 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/Luzia

OIP Staff, images: Matt Beard

