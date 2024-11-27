City of Bayswater seek input on Access and Inclusion Plan

The City of Bayswater is seeking community input as they work to develop a new strategy for access and inclusion.

The forward-looking Access and Inclusion Plan 2024 – 2029 will incorporate feedback from community members and organisations, aiming to make Bayswater a better place for all to live, work and play.

- Advertisement -

The City of Bayswater team want to hear from people from all backgrounds including the LGBTIQA+ community, culturally and linguistically diverse (CaLD) folks and people living with a disability, as well as families and carers.

Focus groups and pop-up sessions are available for those who prefer the offline approach. An LGBTIQA+ focus group will be held on Thursday, 5 December, while disability and CaLD-oriented sessions are on Saturday, 7 December and Tuesday, 10 December respectively.

You can also drop-in to pop-up sessions at The RISE, Morley Galleria and Carols by the River to have your say.

The Access and Inclusion Plan survey closes at 5pm on Monday, 16 December.

For more information about focus groups and drop-in sessions, head to Engage Bayswater.