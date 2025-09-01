City of Perth extends lease for Pride Centre until 2030

The City of Perth has renewed its partnership with Pride WA, following their successful bid to occupy Northbridge Piazza until 2030.

Announcing the new agreement the City of Perth said the move would ensure the Piazza remains WA’s LGBTQIA+ community headquarters – a vibrant space that celebrates diversity and inclusion at the heart of the City.

Since the community organisation found a long term home it’s gone from strength to strength including further developed of the annual PrideFEST and Perth’s ambitious bid to host the 2030 Gay Games.

The Gay Games is the world’s largest LGBTQIA+ sports and culture event, bringing together local, national and international participants and spectators for a 10-day celebration of sport, culture and entertainment. The winning city for 2030 will be announced in October.

Since first establishing their presence at the Piazza, Pride WA has hosted a diverse range of community engagements and events.

These have included PrideFEST activities, community consultations, allyship workshops, youth film screenings, Gender Affirming Voice Care practitioners, Rainbow migrant support services, community legal education, arts and crafts activities, the Queer Book Club, Rainbow Ukuleles, government policy workshops, and meeting space for many of Perth inclusive clubs, a collaborative space with other community organisations, including WAAC, West Pride Archives, YPN, GRAI, Living Proud, Rainbow Futures and many more.

Together, these initiatives have reinforced the Piazza’s role as a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space in the heart of Perth.

“PrideWA is proud to offer our space for free to LGBTQIA+ community organisations. In this context Pride Piazza is vital to capacity building in our community. Pride Piazza gives so many grassroots LGBTQIA+ clubs and social groups a place to host meetings, AGMs and Fundraisers which allow these organisations to thrive” CEO of Pride WA Dr Lauren Butterly said

Michael Felix Chairperson of Pride WA welcomed the decision.

“The Piazza has become a home for our community—a place where we can come together, celebrate our diversity, and drive positive change. Extending our agreement until 2030 means Pride WA can continue to operate in the heart of Perth, and it positions us strongly as we pursue the opportunity to bring the Gay Games to our city. We are proud to continue this partnership with the City of Perth and to ensure the Piazza remains a space that truly belongs to the community.”

The Piazza building and space also holds sentimental value to the local LGBTIQA+ community as it is the location people gathered in 2017 to hear the results of the historical postal survey that paved the way for marriage equality.