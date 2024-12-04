City of Vincent Film Project reveals 2025 films

The City of Vincent Film Project is a unique initiative, offering grants to local creators looking to tell stories from the neighbourhood.

The collaboration between the City and the Revelation Perth International Film Festival awards $8,000 (which includes $1,000 in-kind from Raz Rentals) to devise and create a non-fiction short of 10 minutes or less.

The initiative is designed to platform the City of Vincent and the diverse community who lives within its boundaries, with personal and historical narratives shining a light on local people, stories and connections.

Past films have told local stories ranging from a profile on fashion designer Aurelio Costarella, a celebration of the Re Store, an examination of impacts caused by the current housing crisis and the challenges faced by queer people seeking to start a family.

2025 titles include Third Space, exploring a week in the life of North Perth Town Hall through the eyes of community and Vincint Fediterranean, delving into the history of Southern European migrant family homes in the area.

The third film is Sweet Oblivion, a heartfelt exploration of the vital role of dedicated spaces for young people. This short was created by producer George Samios and producer/director Sophie Minissale, Pulch magazine founder and former All Things Queer presenter.

Revelation Film Festival Director Richard Sowada says the film project is a great joy for the team.

“It’s an honour to be associated with the development of the new wave of independent screen artists in WA telling stories of in and about the community.

“They make a deal difference, and we hope this initative does the same thing to their careers.”

City of Vincent Mayor Alison Xamon adds that the City is grateful that the wonder of Vincent can be celebrated through the project.

“I’d like to congratulate the winners and thank them for showcasing undiscovered stories in our community.”

You can watch the City of Vincent Film Project films at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival from 2 – 13 July 2025. For more, head to revelationfilmfestival.org