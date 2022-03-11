Cleo’s Big Gay Cabaret takes over Joondalup Festival this weekend



Local MC supreme Cleo is back with another roster of exquisite local LGBTQIA+ talent this Saturday as part of Joondalup Festival.

Following multiple sell out performances with a rotating cast of Perth’s best queer performers, this new cast are set to take over Hillary’s Boat Harbour this weekend.

Joining Cleo will be drag stars Maven, Moxie Heart and Blake Cassette, burlesque queens Chloe the Cocaine and Lucy Lovegun and the immense collective talent of House of Reign’s ballroom collective.

The show also promises “a silly tune or two” from Cleo, and even a variety of coming out stories from the cast.

Catch Cleo’s Big Cabaret this Saturday March 12 at Joondalup Festival Hub, Hillary’s Boat Harbour. For more info head to joondalupfestival.com.au

