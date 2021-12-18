Colin Ebsworth’s is putting on a Christmas Eve show

Comedian Colin Ebsworth is returning to The Rechabite for a Christmas Eve edition of his live talk show Ebsworth Tonight.

The guests include local music icon Abbe May, Australia’s fastest man Peter Bol, the Comedy Channel’s Brodi Snook, and many more along with original sketches, segments, and content from an entirely WA-based cast and crew.

Plus after the show there’s a rooftop party featuring BEXX and Bratz 2 Times.

Politician Stuart Aubrey was a guest on the show recently and did pretty well in a quiz about his the culture and landmarks of his beachside electorate, and during his appearance he also dropped in some advice for guys on just how big six inches actually is.

Tickets for the Christmas Eve edition are on sale now.

