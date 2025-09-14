Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Colleen Altstock appointed new US Consul General for Western Australia

News

The USA government has announced that diplomat Colleen Altstock has been appointed as the new Consul General for Western Australia.

The US Consulate has a long history of supporting LGBTIQA+ communities in the state, and creating connections between Australian and US groups. However their activity has been cut off under current President Donald Trump.

Altstock begins her three-year diplomatic assignment in Western Australia, serving as the United States’ most senior government official in the state. 

US Consul General Colleen Altstock.

“I’m honored to lead our Consulate in Perth as we grow cooperation between the United States and Australia,” Consul General Altstock said. 

“From defense to critical minerals and space, Western Australia plays a pivotal role in our U.S.-Australia alliance.”

“I’m excited to build on that momentum and deepen our connections across government, industry, and the WA community.”

“On a personal level, I enjoy the ocean and the great outdoors and I’m eager to explore the state’s beautiful natural landscapes.”

Altstock brings more than two decades of diplomatic experience, most recently serving at the U.S. Consulate General in Shanghai as the Economic and Political Section Chief.

Her other overseas postings include U.S. Embassy in Beijing, the U.S. Consulate in Shenyang and the U.S. Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan. She has also had multiple leadership roles in Washington, D.C. 

Originally from Seattle, Altstock holds degrees in International Studies, Economics, and Asian Studies from the University of Washington.  

Altstock replaces Siriana Nair who finished her three year engagement in July.

