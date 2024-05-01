Search
Comedian Ali Clayton is proud to be a ‘Country Queer’

Culture

Comedian and rural export Ali Clayton is excited to release her debut comedy album this May.

Titled Country Queer, the album explores Clayton’s experience as a lesbian growing up in a ‘very Southern family’ from North Carolina, living with dyslexia and moving to Chicago to kick off her comedy career.

Country Queer is a love letter to little Ali about embracing and loving your authentic self and never forgetting where you come from,” Clayton says.

Ali hopes her comedy helps to humanise and connect Southerners and queer folks everywhere.

“I’m country and I’m queer and I’m proud to be both.”

Clayton is also an actor, writer and podcaster, whose comedy has been featured on SiriusXM radio and the VICE series Funny How?

She co-hosts the podcast Y’all Gay? with her best friend and fellow Southern queer, Ever Mainard.

Country Queer is available to stream and purchase from Friday, 31 May.

History

On This Gay Day | Tasmania decriminalised homosexuality in 1997

0
Australia's journey to decriminalisation was a slow process.
Culture

Comedy all-stars join ‘Taskmaster Australia’ season two

0
Josh Thomas, Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian and more will be put to task on season two.
Culture

Spanish Film Festival teases biggest line-up ever

0
The HSBC Spanish Film Festival is back this June...
News

Kosovo set to become the first Muslim-majority country to achieve marriage equality

0
PM Albin Kurti says he's determined to bring marriage equality to Kosovo.

