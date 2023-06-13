Comedian Catherine Tate is going to be the ‘Queen of Oz’

Comedian Catherine Tate has a new show on the way. Queen of Oz sees Tate playing a disgraced royal who is given one last chance at redemption by being appointed the Queen of Australia.

The series sees wayward royal Princess Georgiana arrive kicking and screaming in Australia with her staff in tow. The series will have it’s premiere on the BBC this week, but Australian audiences won’t have long to wait with the show appearing on ABC TV from 21st June.

Joining Tate in the series is Australian actor Robert Colby who will play her private secretary Bernard. While longtime collaborator Niky Wardley will play Lady in Waiting Anabel.

The cast is rounded out with a whole bunch of recognisable Australian talents including Anthony Brandon Wong, Rob Collins. William McKenna, Daniel Lapaine, David Roberts, Rachel Gordon and Rodger Corser.

Catherine Tate will also soon return to her role as Donna Noble on Doctor Who. She rejoins David Tennent for three specials to be released later this year which celebrate the programs 60th anniversary.

Creating Queen of Oz has taken a long time. The idea for the show was first pitched to Tate in 2017 by a Canadian producer. The location of the program was later changed to Australia, but shooting was delayed by the covid pandemic, and then the team had to wait until the comedian’s sci-fi commitments were fulfilled.

Take a look at the trailer.

OIP Staff

