Graeme Watson
Comedian Joel Creasey shares he’s engaged to fiancé Jack Stratton-Smith

News

Comedian Joel Creasey announced this week that he’s set to tie the knot with long term partner Jack Stratton-Smith.

The Perth raised comedian shared photos of Stratton-Smith’s proposal that took place while the couple were holidays in Monopoli in Southern Italy.

“I’m engaged to the love of my life.” Creasey wrote alongside the pictures that he posted to social media.

Jack Stratton-Smith and Joel Creasey make it official.

The comedian and model have been dating for around seven years.

Creasey, 34, has been finding great success on radio joining Nova’s Kate Ritchie and Tim Blackwell in 2020 as a replacement for Marty Sheargold. Now he’s continuing alongside new co-host Ricki-Lee as the Ricki-Lee, Tim and Joel Show.

While he’s made his name on the comedy circuit, Creasey actually began his career with Nove in Perth where he used to drive one of their Cassanova cars around town.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

