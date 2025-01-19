Comedian Mae Martin announces surprise career move

Comedian Mae Martin has announced a surprise career move, they’re making music.

Martin is best known for their television series Feel Good which ran for two seasons, and for some hilarious stand-up sets.

- Advertisement -

Martin’s first single is called Good Dream and is available for pre-save for both Apple music and Spotify.

The artwork for the new song shows Martin lying in front of a television perched on some bricks, looking at her reflection.

It’s not Martin’s first musical output, they previously appeared as a guest on the track You Up? by The Darcy’s in 2023 and also teamed up with musicians Carolyn Taylor and Charles Watson as well.

Martin also has a new TV series on the way. Wayward is an upcoming Netflix mini-series that’s written by the comedian, and they take on a starring role too. Australian actor Toni Collette also appears in the series.