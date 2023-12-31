Comedy series ‘Big Boys’ is a hilarious tale of finding yourself

Clips from the British comedy series Big Boys have been popular on social media site TikTok, but now the whole series can be seen in Australia via Paramount+.

The semi-autobiographical series written by comedian Jack Rooke, sees Dylan Llewellyn playing a nineteen-year-old version of Rooke, while Jon Pointing, who starred in the recent series Smothered, is best mate Danny.

The show follows Jack as he lives through the aftermath of his father’s death, heads off to university and begins exploring his sexuality.

When there’s not enough rooms available in usually university halls accommodation, Jack and another newbie Danny are given lodgings in a disused classroom.

Danny is a mature student at 25, he’s everything Jack is not. Straight, confident, sexually active, ready to party and up for a laugh. These two men on opposite ends of the spectrum of masculinity form an unusual friendship.

Along the way they both discover their found family of friends and learn more about each other’s lives, fears and secrets.

There’s a great supporting cast of familiar faces along for the ride. Katy Wix (Ghosts) plays enthusiastic student union officer Jules, Camille Coduri (Doctor Who) is Jack’s mum Peggy – navigating her new life as a widow. Sheila Reid (Doctor Who, Dreamland) is Danny’s grandmother, who is struggling with memory loss.

This sweet series is filled with hilarious moments, but it’ll also warm your heart. A second series has already been filmed and is due to appear in January.

