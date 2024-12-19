Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Community member Gary Martin passes away aged 60

Community

Gary Martin, a prominent member of Bears Perth and community photographer has passed away aged 60.

Perth Bears announced his passing online.

- Advertisement -

“Is it with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our friend and life member of Bears Perth, Gary Martin.” the social group said.

“Gary was a wonderful man and very supportive club member who always took the time to help out and be active.”

Over the years OUTinPerth has featured Gary’s photographs on many occasions, including events from Bears Perth and Pride events.

Gary’s long term partner Franz Pribel passed away in 2016. He is survived by his sister, family and many friends.

OUTinPerth sends sincere condolences to all who knew him.

Latest

Culture

‘My Own Private Idaho’, ‘Common Threads’ and ‘The Chelsea Girls’ added to US Library of Congress

0
The films have been deemed to be of "cultural, historic or aesthetic importance".
News

Joondalup Festival to return in 2025 with exciting program of events

0
The festival is set to take over the city’s streets from 15 March – 5 April 2025. 
News

Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in new Luca Guadagnino film

0
It'll be the second screen adaptation of 'American Psycho'.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1910 author Jean Genet was born

0
Genet wrote many plays, novels that often had explicit portrayals of homosexuality and criminal behaviour.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘My Own Private Idaho’, ‘Common Threads’ and ‘The Chelsea Girls’ added to US Library of Congress

0
The films have been deemed to be of "cultural, historic or aesthetic importance".
News

Joondalup Festival to return in 2025 with exciting program of events

0
The festival is set to take over the city’s streets from 15 March – 5 April 2025. 
News

Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in new Luca Guadagnino film

0
It'll be the second screen adaptation of 'American Psycho'.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1910 author Jean Genet was born

0
Genet wrote many plays, novels that often had explicit portrayals of homosexuality and criminal behaviour.
Community

New family and domestic violence initiative to support LGBTIQA+SB communities

0
Living Proud has announced a new initiative in partnership with Ruah Community Services.

‘My Own Private Idaho’, ‘Common Threads’ and ‘The Chelsea Girls’ added to US Library of Congress

OUTinPerth -
The films have been deemed to be of "cultural, historic or aesthetic importance".
Read more

Joondalup Festival to return in 2025 with exciting program of events

OUTinPerth -
The festival is set to take over the city’s streets from 15 March – 5 April 2025. 
Read more

Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in new Luca Guadagnino film

OUTinPerth -
It'll be the second screen adaptation of 'American Psycho'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture