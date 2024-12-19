Community member Gary Martin passes away aged 60

Gary Martin, a prominent member of Bears Perth and community photographer has passed away aged 60.

Perth Bears announced his passing online.

“Is it with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our friend and life member of Bears Perth, Gary Martin.” the social group said.

“Gary was a wonderful man and very supportive club member who always took the time to help out and be active.”

Over the years OUTinPerth has featured Gary’s photographs on many occasions, including events from Bears Perth and Pride events.

Gary’s long term partner Franz Pribel passed away in 2016. He is survived by his sister, family and many friends.

OUTinPerth sends sincere condolences to all who knew him.