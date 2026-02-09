Conleth Kane shows his love of Erasure with covers EP

British singer Conleth Kane is showing his love for Erasure with an EP paying homage to three of their classic tunes.

Back in the 90s Erasure showed their love of ABBA with an EP of covers called ABBA-esque, and Hill has mimicked this with his new collection Erasure-esque, which even had similar artwork.

First up he’s shared a video for his take on Oh L’Amour, the very first Erasure hit from 1986.

Erasure was formed by Vince Clarke, who had already experiencing chart success as a member of Depeche Mode and Yazoo. He teamed up with vocalist Andy Bell to form the new duo.

Their first few releases didn’t make a mark, except here in Australia where their third single Oh L’Amour rose to number 13 in the charts. The following year the band Dollar covered the song and had a UK number 7 hit with their version in 1987.

The three track EP will feature Kane’s take on the Erasure songs Oh L’Amour, A Little Respect and Sometimes. For Sometimes he teams up with vocalist Ava Lily.

Sometimes is the song that brought Erasure their first success, the fourth single from their debut album Wonderland. While A Little Respect – a song adopted as a gay rights anthem – is from the band’s third album The Innocents which arrived in 1988. The song was successfully covered by American indie band Wheatus.

