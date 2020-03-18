Connections Nightclub and The Court closed until further notice

Perth LGBTIQ+ venues Connections Nightclub and The Court Hotel have announced they will be closed until further notice.

The two Northbridge nightclubs both announced on social media today that they will be temporarily shutting their doors in line with government advice regarding COVID-19.

“As many of you are will now be aware, Connections has made the decision to close the venue with immediate effect to comply with Government measures to maintain public health in Western Australia,” Connections published on social media.

“This has been a decision like no other in our almost 45 year history and taken with great pain. We have delayed making this announcement to ensure we had time to inform our staff, performers, contractors and suppliers and to give them time to digest this before any public announcement.”

The Court also took to Facebook to make the announcement.

“The Court has been following the virus situation and has made the heartbreaking decision to close. We understand the massive impact this has on our staff, entertainers and suppliers and we are so sorry.”

“We wish everyone around the world good health during this time. Please look after yourselves and the people around you. We will return, more fabulous than ever, probably with a rainbow or two.

Both venues will continue to keep the community updated through their Facebook pages.

OIP Staff