Conversion therapy ban comes into effect in New South Wales

From Friday dangerous and damaging LGBTQ+ conversion practices have become illegal in New South Wales.

The Conversion Practices Ban Act 2024 makes conversion practices, which can include ‘conversion therapy’ and suppression practices, a crime punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment.

It also creates a scheme allowing civil complaints about conversion practices to be made to Anti-Discrimination NSW.

Conversion practices are based on the false ideology that LGBTQ+ people have a ‘disorder’ or require treatment.

This can include psychological or medical interventions, counselling, or subtle and repeated messages that LGBTQ+ people can change or suppress their sexual orientation or gender identity with faith or effort.

Anti-Discrimination NSW will now be able to investigate complaints about conversion practices occurring from 4 April 2025, and, if appropriate, try to resolve the matter through conciliation. It can also refer matters to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal in certain circumstances.

It will also deliver information sessions and resources about the new law including free online videos and tools and referrals to support services.

NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley.

The state’s Attorney-General Michael Daley said conversion practices inflict significant harm on members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“So-called ‘conversion therapy’ inflicts real and significant harm on members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Everyone deserves to be respected for who they are. There is nothing ‘wrong’ with LGBTQ+ people. They do not need ‘fixing’ or to be ‘saved’.

“We are indebted to the survivors of this insidious practice who shared their experiences and advocated for this important reform.” the Attorney-General said.

People who deliver or preform conversion practices that cause substantial mental or physical harm face up to five years’ jail.

Taking someone out of NSW to deliver ‘conversion therapy’ carries a maximum three-year jail sentence.

The ban does not prevent general religious teaching or expressions of religious principles, or parental discussions with their children related to sexual orientation, gender identity, sexual activity or religion.

It is targeted at a practice, treatment or sustained effort directed at someone to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Minister for Health Ryan Park said it was clear that the practices were dangerous.

“These sorts of practices are incredibly harmful and dangerous, and they have severe and lasting health impacts.

“Today, we’re bringing an end to them.

“I want to thank the many individuals and groups who engaged with the Government on this legislation, to make this ban a reality.”

Anthony Venn-Brown, Founder and CEO of Ambassadors and Bridge Builders International.

Founder and CEO of Ambassadors and Bridge Builders International (ABBI) Anthony Venn-Brown OAM also welcomed the introduction of the new laws.

“The ban on dangerous and discredited LGBTQA conversion practices is a welcome move.

“I grew up when being gay was a criminal offence and mental health professionals believed they could cure people of homosexuality.

“It caused me great stress and anxiety. I did everything to change it, including conversion ‘therapy’.

“I often thought of suicide.

“After coming out, I’ve spent decades supporting people who were told they were broken and needed ‘fixing’. Today, people are still taking their lives – or contemplating it – over this issue.

“LGBTQA people should be celebrated, accepted and affirmed. This law will protect vulnerable people from harm, save lives and make NSW a safer place for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities.” Venn-Brown said.

Equality Australia CEO Anne Brown.

CEO of Equality Australia Anna Brown said the new laws would save people from lifetimes of pain.

“We stand with victim survivors in welcoming this law which prohibits these archaic and harmful practices, which have already caused untold harm to LGBTQA people.

“Abuse dressed up as pastoral care or guidance is a breach of trust and power. Telling someone they are broken or sick because of who they are is profoundly psychologically damaging.

“Not only will this law save countless people from a lifetime of pain – and in some cases save lives – it also sends a powerful message that LGBTQA people are whole and valid, just as we are.” Brown said.

NSW joins Victoria, ACT, Queensland and South Australia in making conversion practices illegal. The Western Australian government has pledged to bring in similar legislation with Premier Roger Cook promising it will be a priority during the government’s third term.