Cornucopia: Björk is bringing her visual spectacular to Perth Festival

Avant-garde icon Björk is bringing her musical, visual spectacular Cornucopia to Perth Festival 2023 in March.

The Icelandic artist returns for the first time in decades for this magnificent Australian exclusive.

Last appearing down under at 2008’s Big Day Out in celebration of her 2007 album Volta, the mystical songstress is returning to mark the release of her fungus-inspired new album Fossora.



Perth Festival the largest bespoke pavilion in the Southern Hemisphere to host her most elaborate production yet. Lush images will come to life on futuristic screens as she performs live alongside musicians and choirs of flutes and voices.

Cornucopia has only been presented in select cities around the world, so don’t miss your opportunity to witness something truly spectacular.

Presale live from Thursday 27 October 12pm AWST. General tickets on sale Thursday 3 November 12pm AWST. See here for more information.



Björk will present Cornucopia on 3, 6, 9 and 12 March 2023 at Langley Park, Perth.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.