Couch Potato | Doctor Who finale leaves fans shocked and surprised

Here’s the latest news from television and streaming services and be warned there’s some spoilers in this week’s edition.

Doctor Who’s final episode of the current season aired early on Sunday morning and eager fans stayed up late to see how the recent adventures of The Doctor and companion Belinda Chandra would come to a conclusion.

In recent episodes one the show’s long running mysteries was solved with the pop-up character of Mrs Flood being revealed as the Doctor’s old foe The Rani. The sci-fi series has been running for 62 years, and they have no problem diving back into the past for storylines, The Rani last appeared on screen in a regular episode in 1987.

But that’s nothing, the episode that revealed the Rani also had appearance from the character Susan Foreman who was in the show from its first episode in 1963 until 1964. She previously made a return in the show’s 20th anniversary special in 1983.

But that was nothing compared to the surprises in the final episode of the current series.

The story of the Doctor discovering The Rani had created an alternative world was wrapped up pretty quickly. Yet the Doctor realised the reset world was not quite right, and some people were missing.

He retreated to his TARDIS to force a regeneration and use the power to fix the anomalies. Suddenly his previous self, the thirteenth incarnation of the character appeared in the console room with a surprise appearance from Jodie Whittaker.

Soon after the Doctor began the process of regenerating his body, a process which sees him get a new body and personality, and he turned into Billie Piper!

Piper played The Doctor’s companion Rose Tyler from 2005 until 2006 and has returned to the show several times.

Fans were surprised that Gatwa was leaving the show after just two years in the iconic role, but were more surprised by Piper’s unexpected arrival. Previously the BBC have made a big announcement of actors appointed to role ahead of their on screen appearance.

After his departure was revealed Gatwa said it was always his intention to stay with the show for two years.

“It’s a role that demands a lot of you, physically and emotionally and mentally. The actors playing The Doctor are only actors playing The Doctor; unfortunately, we are mere mortals.

“I would love to have the energy and the youth to be able to do this full time for the rest of my life, but my knees are telling me it’s time,” he said.

Piper has also shared her excitement at returning to the program.

“It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse.

“But who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.” she said.

When Piper chatted to OUTinPerth in 2015 she told us she’d never say never to returning to the show.



“I think my days are done.” Piper said of playing Rose again. “But you know I said that a couple of years ago and then I came back again. The thing is they find narratives and reasons to bring everyone back again. So it’s kind of out of your control.”

Fans are now wondering if The Doctor’s new form will be as Rose, or if something else it yet to come. They may have to wait a little while to find out though, because no announcement has been made on the commissioning of a new series.

What will come soon is spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea, and it’s first trailer has just arrived.

Russian fans get a different version of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead ran for eleven seasons and triggered a whole bunch of spin-offs that continued the story.

Few characters had long runs on the series with even fan favourites coming to grisly ends and eaten by hordes of zombies. The show was often accused of being a front runner in the ‘bury your gays’ trope, the observation that LGBTIQA+ characters rarely have happy endings in television series and are often the first to be killed off.

In Russia though, the LGBTIQA+ characters in the show never get the chance to be queer in the first place. The shows recently become available on a Russian streaming service and website Mediazona logged all the removal of LGBTIQA+ people and symbols.

They found that two and a half hours of the show have been ejected by Russian censors with cuts affecting scenes related to LGBT characters, abortion, BDSM, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the Russian cut characters wearing T-shirts with transgender symbols are cut out, and same-sex relationship are removed as well.

The censors also appeared to have been overzealous with scenes between the characters Kelly and Connie removed – they’re sisters.

Check out the full report.

Netflix confirms Lady Gaga appears in second season of Wednesday and shares first six minutes of the new season

Netflix will stream the second season of Wednesday this August and they’ve just confirmed that Lady Gaga will make an appearance in the new series as Rosaline Rotwood.

Gaga performed her hit at Netflix’s TUDUM Live event this weekend, with Jenna Ortega appearing on stage during the performance.

Haley Joel Osment, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi, Noah Taylor, Thandiwe Newton and Christopher Lloyd have also signed on for the new season.

Comedian Tom Walker joins The Great Australian Bake-Off

Comedian Tom Walker will be the new host on the eight season of The Great Australian Bake Off.

Walker will join Natalie Tran, and replaces Cal Wilson who tragically passed away during filming of the show’s seventh season. Judges Rachell Khoo and Darren Purchese are also returning.

The new season has already been filmed, and Foxtel bosses have commission a ninth season for 2026, and they’re currently looking for contestants.