Couch Potato | Invisible Boys has arrived!

Invisible Boys streams on Stan

The television adaptation of Holden Sheppard’s award winning novel Invisible Boys is now available on Stan.

Earlier this week the WA filmed series had its premiere screening that saw the cast and crew celebrate their achievement of bringing the much-loved book to the screen.

Filmed in Perth and Geraldton, Invisible Boys is described as an emotional tale of individuality and belonging. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series promises to be raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked.

Created for television, written, and directed by Logie and AACTA award-winner Nicholas Verso, Invisible Boys showcases emerging Australian talent Joseph Zada (East of Eden), Aydan Calafiore (The Voice 2018), Zach Blampied (New Gold Mountain) and Joe Klocek (Territory), alongside Pia Miranda (Windcatcher) and David Lyons (Truth Be Told).

Gloria Gaynor’s life is so much more than ‘I Will Survive’

Forty years after she topped the charts with the disco-anthem I Will Survive Gloria Gaynor is heading into the studio to record a self-funded gospel album, a genre she’s never recorded before.

Working with producer Christoper Stevens Gaynor, now in her 70s, heads into his studio in Nashville to lay down the music she’s always dreamed of recording. The feature length documentary retraced the singer’s careers which has been filled with highs and lows, and unexpected twists and turns.

It’s an uplifting story of fighting for your own voice, a woman making her mark in a male dominated industry and triumphing in the long run.

Check out the documentary on SBS on Tuesday, 25 February at 8.35pm on SBS and catch it on SBS On Demand too.

Long serving Goggleboxers – The Daltons.

Gogglebox is back, but no longer on Foxtel

Since its debut Gogglebox Australia has always been available first of Foxtel and then the following day it’s appeared on free-to-air TV on Network 10.

With its return for its 21st season (there’s usually two a year), it’s only on Ten, 10Play and Paramount+. This time round the show featuring Australia’s best armchair critics is featuring one less family, but also welcoming back a familiar face.

Returning fan-favourites include The Delpechitra Family; happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith; best friends Anastasia and Faye, and tight knit family of four The Daltons.

Also returning to their sofas are best mates and larrikins, Adam and Symon; OUTinPerth favourites brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne; avid surfers and best friends Milo and Nic, friends Kevin, Bob and Jared, and sisters Mia and Bree and their good friend Lainey.

And after a break from the couch, Sarah-Marie returns alongside husband Matty, son Malik and Uncle Jad. Sadly, the Silbery family of Isabel and Kerrie have moved on from the show, but hopefully that means there might be some fresh faces later in the year – how about the first ever Western Australian Goggleboxers?

The new series premieres Thursday 20th February at 7:30pm on 10, 10PLay and Paramount+.

Kaitlin Olson is in her element in ‘High Potential’

Just arrived on Disney Plus is a new crime and comedy caper High Potential. It’s a vehicle for Kaitlin Olson who you might know from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or Hacks.

She plays Morgan, a single Mum struggling to raise three kids, while initially working as a cleaner for the police department. Except Morgan has an exceptionally high IQ, photographic memory and ability to join the dots and see things others miss.

Soon she’s ditched cleaning and working as a consultant to solve crimes with a team of police officers who she drives crazy because she ignores proper procedures and protocols. It’s a fun series that’s an easy watch.