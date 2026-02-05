Couch Potato | Muppets, Take That, Alan Carr, Gogglebox and more

Sabrina Carpenter teams up with The Muppets

In the late 1970s and early 1980s one of the biggest shows on television was The Muppet Show. It introduced us to Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo the Great and many other memorable characters. Cast members Kermit the Frog and Bob, the piano playing dog, had been around for much longer.

Each week it presented a guest star joining the variety show at the rundown Muppet Theatre. Big stars signed up to be on the show, both of the day and entertainment royalty. Debbie Harry, Diana Ross, Elton John and Paul Simon appeared, but so did Ethel Merman, Julie Andrews, Bob Hope, Danny Kaye and Gene Kelly.

Now a new single episode of the show has arrived, with Sabrina Carpenter joining as the guest of the week. If you grew up with The Muppets you’ll enjoy seeing these old friends again.

There’s a lot of funny stuff in the episode, from Carpenter admitting she totally stole Miss Piggy’s look, to a send up of Bridgeton called Pigs in Wigs. All the old favourites are there too, the Muppet News Flash, a cross to Beaker and Dr Bunsen Honeydew at the Muppet Labs, and all the backstage shenanigans.

It’s just one new episode, but lets keep out fingers crossed for more, the world needs more from The Muppets right now. Find it on Disney+ alongside almost every episode of the show original five seasons.

The story of Take That is an emotional journey

Netflix’s three part documentary on 90s boyband Take That is a story of fame, fallout and redemption. Charting the journey of Gary, Robbie, Howard, Mark and Jason from playing high school auditoriums, to gay clubs and then massive concert tours.

Then trouble-making Robbie Williams quit the band and launched a solo career, soon the other four members pulled the plug and launched solo careers too. Williams slagged off is former bandmates, and there was no love lost between the different camps. While Williams solo career soared, the other members entered some dark times.

What makes this an intriguing an emotional story is how they came back together, and today enjoy greater success than their first stab at fame and fortune. It’s captivating.

The Third season of Alan Carr’s ‘Changing Ends’ is on ABC ivew

Alan Carr is everywhere, renovating houses in Italy with Amanda Holden, tricking people on The Celebrity Traitors, hosting Interior Design Masters, and judging drag queens, and they’ve just announced he’ll have a new show where he buys a castle.

The third season of the sitcom inspired by his teenage years is also free to watch on ABC iview. In the third season it’s 1989 and while Alan’s getting taller, his life is not getting easier. He’s got a crush on another boy, and while he dreams of a glamorous life in London – he’s still stuck in his neighbourhood in Northhampton.

Gogglebox is back

The television show about people watching television shows will return later this month. Tune in to Chanel 10 from Thursday 19th February for new episodes.

All your favourite armchair critics are back, Adam and Symon, the Daltons, Matty, Sarah Marie, Jad and the boys, Lee and Keith, Tim and Leanne, Anastasia and Faye, the Delpechitras, Kevin, Bob and Jared, Milo and Nic, and Mia, Bree and Lainey.

There’s been some big changes in some of their lives, Anastasia is looking well after her surgery last year, and we know Tim is bravely taking on his cancer journey.

Miss First Nations Supreme Queen on October 22, 2025

House of Blak: Miss First Nation

On 24th February log on to SBS OnDemand and discover House of Blak: Miss First Nation. The fiercest Blak drag pageant in the country is back! Since 2017, Miss First Nation has been the stage for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander drag excellence.



