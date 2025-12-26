Couch Potato | Reality TV series ‘The Boyfriend’ is back for a second outing

Get ready for a whole new series of stories about crushes and connections as reality TV series The Boyfriend returns for a second season., as this time round its all set in the snow.

The Japanese show puts a group of single gay men looking for love together in a house for two months and they see if anyone makes a connection.

While the first season was set in a beach house, this time round it’s located in much colder climes, the boys will be living together in Chiba, surrounded by the winter landscape of Lake Akan in Hokkaido.

The Netflix Reality Series “The Boyfriend” starts streaming on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, only on Netflix.

Return to the world of Bridgeton

The trailer the fourth season of Bridgeton has arrived and this time round it’s all a bit upstairs downstairs and Cinderella.

All eyes are on Benedict Bridgeton, played by Luke Thompson, who still has not wed and the pressure is on for him to find a suitable match. His mother throws a masquerade ball where he meets an intriguing woman dressed in silver who catches in attention, but afterwards he can’t find her again.

The series will be again split into two halves, the first part arriving on January 29th and the second on 26th February.

Spend New Year’s eve with Elton John and Brandi Carlisle

If you’re not heading out for a big New Year’s Eve party, turn on SBS and spend the night with two amazing musicians.

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlisle sees the two iconic musicians unite at the London Palladium to perform tracks from their album, Who Believes in Angels?

Joined by the record’s producer, Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer, Chad Smith, as well as Brandi’s regular collaborators, the Hanseroth twins, Elton and Brandi’s own personal supergroup perform the album’s title track as well as other new hits, Swing For the Fences, You Without Me and Little Richard’s Bible in front of a star studded London crowd.

Elton John and Brandi Carlisle photographed by Ben Gibson.

Elton and Brandi also perform well known tracks from their own individual back catalogues – like Elton’s Tiny Dancer and Brandi’s The Joke – and duet on some old time Elton classics including Your Song, I’m Still Standing, Bennie and the Jets and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

Elton and Brandi then sit down on stage with Emmy Award-winning star of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy, to pull back the curtain on the pair’s enduring 20-year friendship and how it was put to the test during the many highs and lows of making their album.



There’s also special guest appearances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Chappell Roan and Sam Smith. Tune in to SBS on 31st December from 8:50pm, and find the show on SBS On Demand too.