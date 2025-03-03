Couch Potato | SBS Insight returns with a confronting episode

The SBS program Insight returns tonight with its first episode for 2025 and its a controversial one to kick off the new season.

Opening up the show is South Australian academic, lawyer and anti-abortion campaigner Dr Joanna Howe who outlines that in her view there is no reason a woman would ever need an abortion.

“I think no circumstances.” Dr Howe answers to the question of under what circumstances should be allowed, arguing that it is akin to murder.

“Every abortion deliberately and intentionally goes in to kill that human being.” she says.

Insight host Kumi Taguchi

Arguing a different perspective is a young woman who chose to terminate a pregnancy at six weeks, who describes her decision-making process and feeling on the issue.

The episode is not solely about abortion, but the concept of bodily autonomy and informed consent. It tackles circumcision, body integrity dysphoria, euthanasia, vaccinations and many other circumstances.

Insight brings together a group of experts, people with lived experience, advocates and campaigners to discuss a wide range of issues in a studio setting. Host Kumi Taguchi skillfully brings each participant into the conversation. Sadly, the subject of surgery on intersex youth does not come up, which seems like an missed opportunity.

The first episode of the series airs on Tuesday 4th March at 8:30pm.

Is Meghan the next Donna Hay?

New to Netflix today is the new series from Meghan Markle which sees her share her tips on creating joy as a homemaker.

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.” Meghan says in the into to the show’s promo trailer. Avoid the temptation to ask if she’s talking about Harry.

With love, Meghan will see her explore recipes, bee keeping, cake making, flower arranging, cake baking, tips and tricks and a stack of celebrity friends will be along for the ride.

Doctor Who shares new trailer

Fans of sci-fi show Doctor Who have got a new look at the upcoming series which arrives on Disney+ next month.

Mark Saturday, April 12 in your diaries to catch the show on Disney+ in Australia. New episodes from the eight-part season will premiere weekly. It’s the second season to star Ncuti Gatwa in the title role.

Australia: An Unofficial History gives an insight into our recent past

Jackie Weaver hosts a new documentary series on SBS that journies back in time to uncover a forgotten vault of 1970s films.

Australia: An Unofficial History sees Weaver joined by an all-star cast of commentators who react to each film through a contemporary lens, including filmmaker Phillip Noyce AO (Rabbit Proof Fence), cultural critics Benjamin Law and Jan Fran, comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, broadcaster Leila Guruwiwi, actress Rachael Maza and pioneering Indigenous activist Dr. Gary Foley.



The series also features many of the films’ original subjects, including Jacki herself. Through archival footage, made available by the National Film and Sound Archive, the three-part documentary series gives viewers unprecedented access to never-been-seen productions by renegade filmmakers that tackled taboo topics, amplified marginalised voices, and lifted the lid on the emerging social issues of the 70s.

From ground-breaking documentaries on post-natal depression and Australia’s hidden Valium addiction epidemic to interviews with pioneering LGBTI activists and gloriously daggy films made to sell a vision of Australia to the world – this is the 70s that history forgot.

Premieres Wednesday 5 March at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS on Demand

Mystery program ‘Unforgotten’ returns for a sixth series

DCI Jessie James and sidekick DI Sunny Khan return for a sixth series of British series Unforgotten. This series aired in the UK last month and was such a huge success a seventh series has been given the greenlight.

The team are called out to a London marsh where the remains of a body have been discovered, it looks suspicious and a crime from decades ago comes to light.

The series returns on Sunday 16th March at 8:30pm on ABCTV with the six episodes rolling out weekly.

Michelle Dotrice, Victoria Hamilton, MyAnna Burning, Pixie Davies, and Arian Rawlins are some of the actors appearing alongside series regulars Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Baskar.



