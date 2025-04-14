Couch Potato | Season 3 of ‘Big Boys’ is here

The third season of British comedy Big Boys arrives at the ABC this month.

Based on the real life of Jack Rourke, it follows Jack as he works his way through university alongside best mate Danny, and friends Corinne and Yemi. Meanwhile Jack’s Mum Peggy is returning to the dating world, and Cousin Shannon adapts to being a new parent.

- Advertisement -

The first episode sees the whole crew heading off on a holiday to Greece after Shannon wins a big jackpot at Bingo.

Jack’s still on a quest to have penetrative sex for the first time, Danny trying to work out how to be a better boyfriend and Peggy’s learning the finer points of dating in the modern age – and she’s learning the hard way.

Big Boys will begin screening weekly on the ABC from Wednesday 23rd April at 9:30pm with the whole series available on iView.

‘The Secret DNA of Us’ is a new way of looking into our shared history

The Secret DNA of Us is a first of its kind television series in which four Australian towns and neighbourhoods are offered mass DNA tests to unveil wild hidden chapters of our history and reveal more about who we are as a nation.

The series puts host Marc Fennell, journalist Rae Johnston and ancestry expert Brad Argent on the ground in four communities and uses DNA results to identify surprising common ancestors, unknown ethnicities and solve family mysteries.

Across four episodes the series visits Bairnsdale (Vic), Surry Hills (NSW), Geelong (Vic) and Bathurst (NSW) and in seemingly ordinary places there are extraordinary discoveries.

We’ve previewed the first two episodes and it’s captivating, this series will leave you wanting to reach for a swab to find out if your own ancestry is what you think it is.

Premieres Thursday, 17 April 2025 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.

New medico drama ‘Pulse’ is a confusing mess

Pulse is a new medical drama that recently arrived on Netflix. Willa Fitzgerald plays Doctor Danielle ‘Danny’ Simms a third-year medical resident specialising in emergency medicine in a state of art hospital in Miami.

She’s just been appointed the Chief Resident after accusing the previous Chief Resident Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) of sexual harassment. She thrown in the deep end with her new role and a hurricane is bearing down on the city. Which means it’s all-hands-on-deck, including the guy she just levelled accusations at.

At the same time we’re shown in flashback the events leading up to the accusation. It’s confusing, none of the characters are that likeable, and the fact that this hospital is so new, shiny and slick makes it look like they’re all just a bit spoilt.

Instead of watching this maybe check out the excellent The Pitt which just finished it’s first season on Foxtel, or watch some old episodes of E.R. or Grey’s Anatomy, or Chicago Med, or New Amsterdam, or The Resident.

Let the games begin

Perth raised comedian Claire Hooper has been picked to host the Australian version of House of Games and it arrives on the ABC on Monday 21st April, airing five nights a week at 6:30pm.

This show has been a huge hit in the UK where it’s hosted by Richard Osman. Each week four celebrities take on the challenge of solving puzzles, quizzes and challenges. The UK show made its debut in 2017 so there’s lots of different games in the bag for the celebrities to play.

This show is lots of fun, suitable for the whole family and far more entertaining than the news offerings on other channels. There are some truly laugh out loud moments.